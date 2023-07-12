People are also reading…
“While soybeans have seen cuts to the supply side of the equation, today’s WASE brought a massive cut to the exports of 125 mln bushels,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “USDA reported a flash sale of 105,000 MT of soybeans to unknown this morning. China has left their soybean balance sheet unchanged.”
“I look for Nov-23 soybeans to find support before reaching the $13 to $12.90 (100 day MA) area,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Ahead of today’s reports the USDA announced the sale of 105k tons of new crop 23/24 soybean meal to an unknown buyer. Old crop soybean ending stocks rose 25 mln bu. to 255 mln vs. expectations for a 5 mln bu. increase.”