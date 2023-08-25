USDA announced the sale of 4.45 million bushels of new crop soybeans to China this morning. That, and a lack of rain after this week’s heat kept the rally in soybeans alive into the weekend. “The higher products, led by soyoil, didn’t hurt,” Byrant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said today.
People are also reading…
China stepped back into the new crop US bean market today; that, along with the anticipated final pro tour results this afternoon, has kept buyers active today, The Hightower Report said. In addition, expectations are for a solid decline in crop conditions Monday afternoon, The Report said.
A southwest Georgia farmer, Alex Harrell has set a new world record for soybean yield, getting a verified 206.7997 bushels per acre on Aug 23. The previous world record of 190.23 bushels per acre was grown in 2019 by another Georgian, Randy Dowdy, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.