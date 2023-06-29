People are also reading…
“Approximately 63% of the US soybean production is experiencing drought conditions,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Old crop export sales were 227,400 MT just above the trade estimate range of 200,000-500,000 MT. New crop export sales were only 17,000 MT at the low end of the trade estimate range of 0-200,000 MT.”
“With census exports running well above inspections at commitment data I’m leaning toward no change from the current USDA export forecast of 2.0 bln bu. in the July 12 WASDE report,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “New crop export commitments at 123 mln bu. are well below the 496 mln at this point a YA.”