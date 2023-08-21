People are also reading…
“Weather dominated soybean action today with hot, dry conditions expected for another ten days with short-term relief this weekend,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Nov soybeans were able to hold onto a portion of their early rally, but they closed 19 ¼ cents off the day’s high. Soybean conditions were steady at 59% good/excellent vs. estimates for a 1% improvement.”
“Soybeans ended the day higher, but backed significantly off their early morning highs, which saw prices up as much as 24 cents,” Total Farm Marketing said.” Both soy products were higher this morning as well, but soybean meal slipped throughout the day for a lower close.”