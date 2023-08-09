People are also reading…
“The soybean market tickles the green side of prices after recent losses from beneficial weather conditions," Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Positioning was noted across the complex today. The USDA announced the sale of 251k tonnes of beans to China for the next marketing year.”
“The export group, ANEC, has pegged Brazil’s August soybean exports at 8.8 mmt versus 5 mmt in August the previous year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybean oil is being supported by census numbers which are showing biodiesel exports at 29% higher than a year ago.”