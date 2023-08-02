People are also reading…
“November soybeans also had an outside day lower close, making new lows for the week,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal was also weaker but some nearby soyoil contracts closed higher on the day. Soybean export sales are estimated at 1.05 mmt to 2.9 mmt, soymeal 175 tmt to 600 tmt and soyoil 0 to 20 tmt.”
“Soybeans ended the day lower after trading slightly higher overnight, while soybean meal ended lower and soybean oil was bull spread, with front months higher and deferred contracts lower despite a sharp decline in crude oil,” Total Farm Marketing said.