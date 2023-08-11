People are also reading…
Soy futures are trading with pre-report strength so far. Currently the beans are up by 4 to 5 cents, though the Sep contract remains weaker as the inverse to Nov tightens. The soy market was mixed on Thursday, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The 2023/2024 average trade guesses for today’s WASDE report: 51.3 BPA, production 4.246 billion bushels, and ending stocks 267 million bushels. World 23/24 ending stocks at 120.04 mmt, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.