The percentage of soybeans in drought conditions grew over the past week.
“The oilseed complex erased yesterday’s gain, but November beans stayed above the 100-day average at $12.95,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The weekly drought monitor showed soybean areas in drought expanded 6% this week to 57%.”
Analysts are watching export numbers and the next quarterly stocks and acreage report.
“Export sales tomorrow expected to range from 5-30 mln in soybeans, 0-10k tons soybean oil, and 150-400k tons meal,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Key quarterly stocks and acreage data come out a week from tomorrow.”