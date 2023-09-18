People are also reading…
“Futures saw heavy losses in soybeans as the funds appeared to liquidate positions,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Products lent no support as well with meal and soybean oil both lower today. November 2023 soybeans: Are locked into a downward trending channel, breaking its 200-day moving average today.”
“Crop progress will be released later this evening, and trade is expecting good to excellent ratings to fall 1 – 2 percentage points from last week on hot and dry weather,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Some analysts are expecting ending soybean yields to come out below 49 bpa, which is below the USDA’s estimate of 50.1 bpa and could offer support to the market.”