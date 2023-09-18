Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Current soy quotes are 1 ½ to 3 ½ cents in the red and near the session lows so far for Monday. Soybeans closed with 17 ¾ to 20 ¼ cent losses …

Soybeans

The soybean complex was mostly lower with beans down 18 to 20 cents, while oil recovered to close higher. Meanwhile, no export announcements t…

Soybeans

“Yesterday’s WASDE report was not particularly bearish, but elicited a negative market reaction as trade was possibly expecting friendlier num…

Soybeans

Soybean futures had a “minimal price change after a fairly quiet night,” CHS Hedging said. “Soybean oil was lower despite a stronger palm and …

Soybeans

“November soybeans set a new low for the week before bouncing higher,” said Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging. It was a sideways trade most of th…