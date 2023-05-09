People are also reading…
Soybeans fell 10-19 cents with no support from corn or the bean products. “The soybean planting pace pressured the markets today as well with leaps and bounds being made. Overall, there isn’t much for fresh soybean news as Brazil’s harvest is about wrapped up, the U.S. is planting, and Argentina’s crop has suffered production issues but that is old news the market now,” CHS Hedging said.
News that China’s April imports of soybeans is down 10% versus a year ago has been weighing on the market and makes it unclear if their economy is recovering as much as they have claimed, Grain Market Insider said this afternoon.