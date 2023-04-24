People are also reading…
The trend for May and November soybeans is lower on warmer spring weather and a “very large South American crop,” CHS Hedging said.
Brazilian soy basis prices are weak at the moment, trending around $2 in some cases. “The current lack of storage seems to be the reason for their weak basis with Brazil’s crop size still being forecast at 153-155 mmt,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. “This could spur more storage to be built in both the country and at the ports to spread out their exports. China will also want their purchases spread out across a crop season.”