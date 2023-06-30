People are also reading…
Aug soybeans up 8 ¾ to down 3 overnight. August futures are up 17 ¾ but 11 cents off their high and trying to break through their 100 day moving average. July is up 31 ¾ and still trading at its overnight high. SN/SX is up 12 ¾ to a contract high 230, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Survey respondents are looking for NASS to report 805 mbu of June 1 soybean stocks this morning. Residual use is the “solve for” variable in the equation. The full range of estimates is from 750 to 920 mbu. Last year’s June 1 stocks were 967 mbu implying a Q3 consumption of 964 million, according Total Farm Marketing.