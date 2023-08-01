People are also reading…
Weekly Crop Progress data had 83% of the national soybean crop blooming, up from 70% last week and 5% points ahead of the average. NASS reported 50% setting pods, from 35% last week and 47% on average. Bean conditions scored a 340 on the Brugler500 Index, down by 4 points from last week, said Total Farm Marketing.
Sep soybeans down ¾ to up 11 ½ overnight. Nov beans traded either side of their 200 day moving average overnight and are back below it this morning, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.