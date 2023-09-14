People are also reading…
“Soybeans ended the day higher, marking the second consecutive higher close following Tuesday’s WASDE report, and have regained nearly 2/3 of the losses over the two days,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybean meal ended the day higher with more substantial gains than bean oil, which closed unchanged to only slightly higher.”
“NOPA for August crush will be released tomorrow, September 15,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crush is not expected to be a new monthly record as the industry saw record large maintenance downtimes.”