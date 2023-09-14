Related to this story

“November soybeans set a new low for the week before bouncing higher,” said Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging. It was a sideways trade most of th…

Analysts expect USDA to report 0 MT to -200k MT of old crop soybean export business for the week that ended 8/31. New crop sales are expected …

There is “not much news to move the needle,” CHS Hedging said. “China’s August soybean imports were up 31% vs. last year at 9.36 mmt.”

“Yesterday’s WASDE report was not particularly bearish, but elicited a negative market reaction as trade was possibly expecting friendlier num…

“Tomorrow, the USDA will release the WASDE report, in which they will revise yields, export demand, and potentially acreage,” Total Farm Marke…