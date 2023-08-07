People are also reading…
Overnight soy futures trading has prices with 0.5% to 2.2% weaker so far. Beans are down the most with 24 1/4 to 33 cents lower. Soybean Oil futures led the rally with 1.5% to 2.3% gains on Friday. That flipped the in-delivery August contract to a net gain for the week and limited the September contract to a net 25 point loss for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Beans were under pressure in the overnight as weather forecast turns favorable for finishing beans in most areas. Soyoil and Soymeal were also under pressure last night adding further pressure to the bean complex, according to Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging