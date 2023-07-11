People are also reading…
The soybean market traded higher on less than expected improvement in crop conditions and ideas that the USDA will show a reduction in the crop with ending stocks remaining tight, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
USDA’s weekly Export Inspections report showed 39% of the national soy crop was blooming as of 7/9. That compares to 35% on average. NASS had 10% setting pods, up from 4% last week and 3% points ahead of the average. National conditions were 1% point better with Good/Ex now at 51% for a Brugler500 Index of 339, according Total Farm Marketing.