Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“USDA announced new crop bean sales of 229,000 and 272,000 tons this morning, both to unknown destinations,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging,…

Soybeans

“I anticipate beans and bean oil to be in a bull market, with both anticipated to make new contract highs,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said.

Soybeans

“Soybean prices trailed off this morning as soy oil prices drifted lower,” CHS Hedging said. “Trends remain pointed higher but prices have top…

Soybeans

The soy complex is under pressure this morning here and also in China, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

“Beans followed the wave of buying in grains, but bean oil is still the leader of the complex,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Augus…