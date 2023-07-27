People are also reading…
“Beans came in from the overnight and started the morning session quite strong,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “SQ pinched above $15.75 to 15.80 ¾ to a new contract high overnight. Aug meal also took out the previous March high, posting to $472.50 – also new contract high. By mid-morning, prices broke back and traded lower into the late session.”
“Today’s export sales report showed soybean exports at 27 mb, which was in line with expectations,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Old crop commitments were at 1.939 bln, down 11% from last year’s pace, which is more than the USDA forecast of down 8%.”