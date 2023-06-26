People are also reading…
“The soybean complex was able to hold strength today with the SN3 closing up 26 ½ at $15.21 and the SX3 up 13 at $13.23,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Rumors are circulating that China will look to the US to some soybean sales for October… Soybean crop conditions dropped to 51% good to excellent down 3% from last week.”
“Soybeans closed higher today along with both soybean meal and oil after rainfall this weekend missed crucial dry regions including southern Illinois, and tensions within Russia grew which could affect veg oil exports,” Total Farm Marketing said.