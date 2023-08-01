People are also reading…
November soybeans held support at their 200- day moving average and managed a close above it. Both soymeal and soyoil recovered with gains today also, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today. He points out that the market will be waiting for news from China on Wednesday. “There is talk that China has bought some more Oct-Jan soybeans from U.S.; a USDA announcement tomorrow would help confirm,” Warren said.
Both August and September soybeans are up, but The Hightower Report today says “declining momentum studies in the neutral zone will tend to reinforce lower price action,”