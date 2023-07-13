People are also reading…
“Soybeans saw big gains today that surpassed yesterday’s losses after the USDA increased the 22/23 carryout to 255 mb,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Today’s gains were largely fueled by the fact that 57% of the US soybean crop is experiencing drought conditions with a drier long range forecast for the north central Midwest, and a sharply lower US dollar.”
“News of a flash sale to Mexico this morning combined with renewed strength in both the soy oil and soy meal markets helped spark the soybean futures,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Chinese imports of soybeans were up 24.5% over last year to 10.27 MMT in June. In the first half of 2023, China has imported 52.58 MMT of soybeans, up 13.6% over last year.”