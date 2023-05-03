People are also reading…
Soybean futures fell throughout much of April due to Brazilian exports growing, CIH said, despite a “massive decrease in Argentine production.” They said outstanding sales of U.S. new crop soybeans to China are at their third lowest level for this point in the year.
“While export demand remains sluggish, domestic demand is still firm thanks to the still profitable crushing margins,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There have been no deliveries so far against May soybeans or soybean meal, which is a testament to the tight supplies.”