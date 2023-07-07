People are also reading…
Soybeans continue to pull back after yesterday’s drop in price. Bean oil was down hard yesterday but it is around unchanged this morning, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Expectations for USDA’s Export Sales report range from 100k and 350k MT for old crop soybean business. Analysts are looking for between 0 and 400k MT for new crop sales made during the week of 6/29. Pre-report estimates for soymeal range 50k MT to 250k MT for 22/23 delivery and less than 200k MT for NMY. Soy oil sales are expected to be below 10k MT, according Total Farm Marketing.