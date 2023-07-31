People are also reading…
Weather forecasts impacted soybean markets to begin the week. “November soybeans also gapped lower overnight on improving weather forecasts, which took the contract below its uptrend line support,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Barring a surprising turn-around this week this would also show up as a gap lower on the weekly chart.”
“Soybean inspections totaled 12.1 mb for the week ending Thursday, July 27 which puts total inspections for 22/23 at 1.856 bb, which is down 6% from the previous year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Brazil is maintaining their lead in soy exports, but the US should become more competitive later this year.”