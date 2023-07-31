Related to this story

“USDA announced new crop bean sales of 229,000 and 272,000 tons this morning, both to unknown destinations,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging,…

“Beans came in from the overnight and started the morning session quite strong,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “SQ pinched above $15…

“Soybean prices trailed off this morning as soy oil prices drifted lower,” CHS Hedging said. “Trends remain pointed higher but prices have top…

Soybean futures markets “remain on a trend higher,” CHS Hedging said, but November’s contract has yet to beat Monday’s highs.

A mostly weaker Tuesday session to follow the gains starting the week has both soybeans and soy oil in the red. Soymeal futures are the outlie…