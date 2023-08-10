People are also reading…
November soybeans closed higher 9 ¾ cents at $13.18 ¼, a third day higher as prices hold support above the 100-day average at $12.90, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
The August WASDE report due out Friday at 11am is predicting a 4.238 billion bushel crop – under last years 4.276 BB. And that with a backdrop 6-7 year low stocks – being exacerbated by the severe Argentine drought. That spells out easy price-rationing even with an average crop – any weather issues, and current prices are woefully too cheap, said William Moore of AgMaster.