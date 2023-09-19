People are also reading…
The weekly Crop Progress report showed 54% of beans were dropping leaves as of 9/17. That compares to 43% on average. Soybean conditions dropped 1 ppt from E to G. That resulted in a net 1 point drop on the Brugler500 to 336. At the state level NASS had the largest drop as IL, ND, and OH, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Soybeans are trading slightly lower to start the day with a quiet products trade. Harvest is at 5% complete vs. 4% average. Illinois is at 1% harvested, Iowa is at 1%, Minnesota is at 6%, North Dakota is at 4%, and South Dakota is at 2%, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging