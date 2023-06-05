People are also reading…
Soybeans are starting higher today and traders are watching to see if the strength in crude aids in helping soybean oil rebound, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
USDA reported 123,396 MT of old crop beans were sold for export during the week that ended 5/25. Accumulated commitments were up to 1.873 bbu, or 93% of the forecast. New crop sales were a modest 301k MT for the week but near the top end of the expected range. Accumulated new crop commitments reached 2.853 MMT, as the USDA forecast is set at 53.75 MMT, according Total Farm Marketing.