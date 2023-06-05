Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

The soybean complex was sharply lower across the board with soybeans down 30 to 40 cents, Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services said today. …

Soybeans

Demand is weak and Brazil’s crop continues to draw headlines, still it has been a while since July futures spent much time under $13/bu., says…

Soybeans

“A lack of bullish news or threatening weather has allowed support to be broken in soybeans,” CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

Temperatures in parts of the Midwest are expected to peak in the mid-90s over the next week but the market does not yet seem too concerned abo…

Soybeans

Soy markets rose despite “not many fresh supportive fundamentals,” The Hightower Report said. “While the forecast favors the bear camp, residu…