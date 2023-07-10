People are also reading…
The soybean market traded higher on crop concerns from dry weather and a smaller crop (after the USDA’s significant reduction to planted acres in their June 30 report, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Analysts are looking for a 246 mbu loss for new crop soybean production in the July WASDE report on average. The full range of estimates is from a 199 mbu cut to a 376 mbu cut. Prospects for carryout range from 205 mbu to 270 mbu for old crop and from 128 to 280 mbu for new crop going into the report, according Total Farm Marketing.