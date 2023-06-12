People are also reading…
Soybean oil was the largest percentage gainer among grain-related contracts last week and has a chance of increasing business to Europe after China was accused of shipping biodiesel made from phony ingredients, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
The monthly WASDE report showed a 15 mbu reduction for old crop soybean’s exports, now at 2 bbu flat. That went into stocks, which are now expected to be 230 mbu on Sept 1. The trade was looking for a 221 mbu figure going in. New crop saw no other changes, as the 15 mbu carry-in went into 23/24 stocks – now estimated at 350, according Total Farm Marketing.