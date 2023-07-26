People are also reading…
“USDA announced new crop bean sales of 229,000 and 272,000 tons this morning, both to unknown destinations,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Trade sources feel this is likely to China for Jan/Feb shipments. Front end bean meal was again the upside leader in the bean complex.”
“Weather forecasts are hot and dry into Saturday for most of the Midwest, but some northern states have been receiving rain, and the 2-week forecast is showing precipitation levels closer to normal,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Private yield scouts are estimating yields between 50.5 bpa and 51 bpa, below the USDA’s estimate of 52.0 bpa.”