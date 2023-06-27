People are also reading…
July soybeans up 3 ¼ to down 24 ¾ overnight. Beans are lower this morning, trading the wetter forecasts that are starting to push out to the 10-15 day time frame, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
The weekly Crop Progress update showed soybean emergence reached 96% nationally, compared to 89% on average. NASS showed 10% were blooming, which is 1 ppt ahead of average. The soybean condition ratings came in at 51% good/ex and 14% poor/VP for a Brugler500 index of 340, according Total Farm Marketing.