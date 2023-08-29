People are also reading…
USDA reported 9% of the soybean crop has yet to set pods, compared to 10% on average. On the other hand 5% of the crop was dropping leaves compared to 6% on average. The weekly report had soy conditions 2 points lower on the Brugler500 for the week to 350. The good/ex ratings dropped only 1, to 58% of the crop, said the Total Farm Marketing.
Soybeans are trading lower to start the day, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. Dr. Cordonnier lowered his U.S. soybean yield by 1.0 bpa to 50.0 bpa with production at 4.13 billion bushels.