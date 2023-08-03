Related to this story

Soybeans

November soybeans held support at their 200- day moving average and managed a close above it. Both soymeal and soyoil recovered with gains tod…

Soybeans

“Beans came in from the overnight and started the morning session quite strong,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “SQ pinched above $15…

Soybeans

“Soybean prices trailed off this morning as soy oil prices drifted lower,” CHS Hedging said. “Trends remain pointed higher but prices have top…

Soybeans

“November soybeans also had an outside day lower close, making new lows for the week,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal was also w…

Soybeans

Soybean futures markets “remain on a trend higher,” CHS Hedging said, but November’s contract has yet to beat Monday’s highs.