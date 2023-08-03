People are also reading…
“The soy complex was higher today with soybean meal following that same trend, but soybean oil was lower in all contracts,” Total Farm Marketing said. “While export sales were supportive, the weather forecasts are suppressing rallies. The USDA reported an increase of 3.3 mb of soybean export sales for 22/23.”
“November soybeans held just above the 38% retracement level of its Spring rally at $13.19,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The October Board Crush made a new contract high of $2.43. Current good August weather forecasts seemed to have capped rallies, while a pickup in new crop export sales have given support.”