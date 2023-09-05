People are also reading…
The AM soy market is lower after the long weekend. Front month bean futures are down 5 to 6 ½ cents, meal is $1/ton weaker, and soy oil is trading 80 points lower. The soybean market faded into Friday’s close, but most stayed in the black for the settle with fractional to 2 ½ cent gains across the front months, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Despite weekend and recent stressful weather conditions, strong crush, increased USDA sale announcements and record Indian edible oil consumption, November soybean prices have forged a fresh lower low for the move today and appear to be headed even lower, according to the Hightower Report.