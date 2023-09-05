Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“USDA announced the sale of 9.77 mln bushels of new crop soybeans to unknown,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The entire soy compl…

Soybeans

“November soybeans stayed on the defensive today on month-end profit taking with selling picking up speed in the last hour of trading,” Phylli…

Soybeans

USDA reported 9% of the soybean crop has yet to set pods, compared to 10% on average. On the other hand 5% of the crop was dropping leaves com…

Soybeans

USDA announced the sale of 7.275 million bushels of new crop soybeans to unknown. “We’ve had a bean sale announcement every day this week and …

Soybeans

Soybeans were trading lower but found some support by a recovery in soybean oil, Total Farm Marketing said.