Heat is expected to diminish “substantially” in September, which could help soybeans this fall,” Heartland Investor Capital Management said. “The beans will be pod-setting and working on their peas, and we could get a lot of abortion on some of the peas in the pods if the weather into September does not shift dramatically to a cooler/wetter event. Further weakness opens up the prospects of owning call options in cases this event develops.”
“Following several weaker than expected economic figures, China’s Central Bank cut key lending rates hoping to stimulate a sputtering economy following months of COVID lockdowns,” ADM Investor Services said.