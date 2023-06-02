People are also reading…
Temperatures in parts of the Midwest are expected to peak in the mid-90s over the next week but the market does not yet seem too concerned about yield loss, CIH’s Margin Watch said today
Soybeans ended the day on a strong note with help from the financial markets. The USDA’’s export report for April showed 187 million bushels vs the trade estimate of 184.8. “Not only was this a record for April but it was also the marketing high of the year. Soybean sales increased 16% over the four-week, said Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging.