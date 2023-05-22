People are also reading…
“Despite a poor showing in the export inspections soybeans had a strong day due to technical buying,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybean planting is estimated to be 66% planted vs 49% last week. “…Private estimates have the Brazilian soybean crop at 155.66 MT, up 21.1% from last year. This would be the largest crop in Brazilian history.”
“Export inspections at only 6 mln bu. were below expectations and below the 16 mln bu. needed per week to reach the USDA export forecast,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD inspections at 1.771 bln are down 2% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 7%. My guess is the current USDA export forecast is 10 – 25 mln bu. too high.”