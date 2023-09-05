People are also reading…
November soybeans were choppy today as they tried to balance the weather, sales, and a strong dollar, but in the end closed lower as they have for four of the last five sessions, Phyllis Nystom of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
Soybean complex futures marched higher throughout the last half of August “as extreme heat torched much of the Central US” and brought with it the potential for yield loss, CIH said in its monthly Soybean Margin Watch update. “Our clients are remaining patient in evaluating adjustments on existing hedges to incorporate flexibility given the recent volatility we have witnessed,” the report said.