“Favorable weather forecasts for finishing planting and for early crop development, combined with a general risk-off day in the grains, gave us new lows in soybean futures,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Nomura cut their 2023 GDP forecast for China to 5.5%, down from 5.9% previous citing weaker than expected economic data in April as their post Covid recovery losses steam,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Spot board crush margins did firm up $.12 today to $1.09 per bu.”