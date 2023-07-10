People are also reading…
“Strong day in the soy complex,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybean futures were support by a run in both soymeal and soy oil… Average trade estimates for Thursday’s report are 51.4 bushels per acre with production at 4.253 bln bushels and ending stocks at 199 mln. Soybean crop condition is expected to increase 2% to 52%.”
“Since the June 30th stocks/acreage report the Nov23 Bean/Dec-23 corn ratio has been capped at 2.75,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “History has shown this spread can trade over 3.0, last time being in 2016. The highest I recall ever seeing was 2003 when it shot out to 3.44. I look for soybeans to be the bullish leader in the agricultural space.”