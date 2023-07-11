People are also reading…
The soy complex continued to show strength today even with soymeal being weaker today. Meanwhile, Brazil exported 13.8 MMT in June which was an increase of 38% over June of last year. China imported 9.2 MMT of that total and showed an increase of 42% over June of last year, says Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging.
While November soybeans made an impressive range up 4-day high early in the trading session today, prices fell back from that pulse up ahead of midsession partly because softening interior US cash prices reportedly from a wave of Farmer hedge selling, The Hightower Report said today.