“Soybeans were lower today on a sharply lower soyoil market and a lack of food for the bulls,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “The November soybeans erased all of yesterday’s rally and teased the 50-day moving average at 1354 ½. The weather is pushing us to harvest and China buying Brazilian beans this week for Oct/Nov is a negative for us.”
“Soybeans ended the day lower, erasing all gains made yesterday as trade remains rangebound,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybean oil was down over 2.5% in the December contract with soybean meal lower but not by as much. Soybean oil has been pressured by lower palm oil.”