People are also reading…
“Soybean prices broke lower around 7:00 this morning, as did the whole complex,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “August soybean oil filled yesterday’s gap higher, and then closed well below it. Meal contracts were only slightly lower on the day.”
“Export sales tomorrow are expected to range from 8 – 26 mln for soybeans, 100 – 300k tons soybean meal, and 0 – 10k tons soybean oil,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “With no room for below trendline yields I’d expect Nov-23 soybeans to find support before reaching the $13 level.”