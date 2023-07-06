Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

The past two sessions have been higher for soybeans, CHS Hedging said. “Soybeans were stronger Monday but well off the highs for the session.”

Soybeans

Soybeans are continuing Friday’s strong close this morning as the market is trying to price in a much lower acreage picture, according to Brya…

Soybeans

“November soybeans continued their rally this morning, continuing strength after USDA’s est. of 4 mln less acres than expected on Friday, but …

Soybeans

Soybeans stored were down 18% from last year while on-farm stocks were down only 3% from last year.

Soybeans

Soybeans made a session high early in the morning, “but met some selling interest during the day session,” CHS Hedging said. “Follow-through c…