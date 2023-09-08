People are also reading…
Analysts expect USDA to report 0 MT to -200k MT of old crop soybean export business for the week that ended 8/31. New crop sales are expected to come in between 1.4 and 2 MMT for the weekly report. Soymeal bookings are expected to be between 200k MT and 650k MT total, with more sales for new crop delivery. BO bookings are estimated from -5k to +20k MT, with less than 10k for each 22/23 and 23/24, according to Total Farm Marketing.
November soybeans eased to a new low for the week, trading briefly below its 50-day moving average, before recovering. SX traded less than a dime range overnight. China’s soy complex plummeted in overnight trading, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging.