“Tomorrow’s Export Sales report is not expected to be very friendly for soybeans, as Brazil’s cheaper offers get scooped up on the global market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “If this trend continues, the USDA will likely decrease US exports and increase the carryout.”
“Beans started off the day stronger only to lose their momentum later in the day,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Nearby crush margins remain strong and old crop supply is still tight… Anec has increased their estimate for Brazilian soybean exports from 15.76 MMT to 15.9 MMT for the month of May setting a new record.”