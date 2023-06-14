Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Bean futures are likely to be pulled in “either direction” by wheat and corn, CHS Hedging said. “The complex is mixed this morning – soybean o…

Soybeans

2022/23 carryout is expected to increase 8 million bushels to 223 million bushels, 2023/24 carryout is expected to increase 10 million bushels…

Soybeans

The strength today came after the mid-day weather models update showed less rain in the 6-10 day but more in the 11-15 day outlook, Bryant San…

Soybeans

Soybean markets were higher “early in the session,” but gains were limited due to crude oil weakness, CHS Hedging said. “Prices retreated on w…

Soybeans

“Chinese May soybean imports reached a record 12 mmt which was the highest ever in a month, and June imports could reportedly be even higher,”…