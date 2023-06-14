People are also reading…
“The soybean market finished mixed with the nearby weaker from technicals and profit taking and the deferred months garnering a bit of strength from potential yield loss from dryness across much of the US Midwest and ideas that the US could possibly see an improvement in demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “I did hear EU soybean imports are down significantly.”
“NOPA crush for May-23 is out tomorrow at 11 AM CST,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “NOPA members are expected to have processed 176 mln bu. in May, which if realized would be a record high for the month. The range of est. is 172.9 – 179.2 mln bu. NOPA members crushed 173.2 mln in April-23 and 171.1 mln in May-22.”