People are also reading…
“A weak tone to start the day with beans remaining range-bound on new crop, while old crop is threatening the May lows. The lower start is disappointing for the bulls after the condition report came in a bit lower than expected. G/E conditions were 66%, compared to 67% a year ago and the 5-year average of 64%. The crop is now 87% planted, compared to the average pace of 80%. USDA April crush came in higher than expected at 218.5 million bushels, compared to the guess of 214.7. Stocks for bean oil were also above guesses at 2.443 billion pounds, up 23.6% year-over-year and meal stocks were down 10.9% from a year ago. Expectations for improved subsoil moisture in the Plains is a major reason for the current selloff as there is still no clarity on any additional China demand for U.S. beans. The Eastern Bean Belt and Tennessee Valley will be mostly dry but have good subsoil conditions and temperatures will be trending above normal across all of the central U.S. over the next two weeks,” according to ADM Investor Services.