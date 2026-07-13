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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybean futures are trading higher to start the week and took out their recent high overnight as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and new crop ending stocks are tight. August soybeans are up 7-3/4 cents to $11.99-1/2 while November is up 6-3/4 cents to $11.97-1/2. August soybean meal is up $0.40 to $320.80 and bean oil is up 1.24 cents to 71.70 cents as it follows crude oil.” The Hightower Report said, “High temperatures and a lack of rain chances will dominate the Midwest and Plains this week with moisture limited to the far southern Plains, Southeast U.S. and Delta. Overnight models have reduced the rain chances in week 2 of the forecast.”