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“Prices were mixed with beans closing strong, up $.07-$.10, meal was down $4-$5 while oil surged late closing $.01 ½ lb. higher Nov-26 beans appear poised to make another run at last week’s contract high at $13.24. Support for Oct-26 meal is at this month’s low of $336.10 while Oct-26 oil closed above both its 50 and 100-day MA’s. MM’s were net buyers of nearly 62k contracts of meal, extending their position to a record large 159k contracts. The combined long position in the soybean complex swelled to a record 510k contracts. China imported 12.14 mmt of soybeans in August, down 1% from Aug-25 however up nearly 6% from July,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.