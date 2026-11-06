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The Hightower Report said, “Beans finished the day with modest gains with the products, especially bean oil bouncing back to close well off its early morning lows. The U.S. dollar was a headwind today, jumping back above pre-midterm levels and testing a 3 week high. Another light flash sale to China this morning for 136,000 tons of beans was not enough to spark much of a reaction and the bearish themes of weak products, strong dollar and benign South American weather remain in place heading into the weekend.” Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “With diesel prices just off their record highs while D4 RIN’s hover just below $2, this week’s selloff in soybean oil triggered a surge in RD profit margins. Yesterday’s net selling across the complex took the combined MM long position down to 342k, below the recent record of 558k.”