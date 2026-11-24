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“Prices were mixed with beans $.04-$.06 higher, meal was up $5-$7 while oil plunged into new lows late closing down more than $.01 lb. Bean and meal spreads firmed while oil spreads were mixed. Jan-27 beans traded to a new high for the month with next resistance at its 100-day MA at $12.57 ¼. Dec-26 meal jumped out to its highest level in 5 weeks as it continues to benefit from EUDR. Since last week’s NOPA report that showed the average meal yield at only 46.6 lbs. bu., spot meal prices have surged over $20 per ton. Dec-26 oil once again fell to a new 9-month low,” reported Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.